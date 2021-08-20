Moving to ensure retirement adequacy

Monetising home equity in Singapore has been a longstanding challenge. Although average older home owners hold about 60 per cent of their total net wealth in housing equity, few households have been able to convert this into income, leading to most finding themselves asset-rich but cash-poor during their retirement. One bank here is piloting a new reverse mortgage product that could partially address this problem. DBS' Home Equity Income Loan is intended to enable Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 65 to 79 to borrow against their fully paid-up private residential properties to top up their Central Provident Fund (CPF) retirement accounts. Then through CPF Life - an annuity scheme launched in 2009 - they can receive guaranteed monthly payouts to supplement their retirement income for as long as they live. Options such as the Lease Buyback Scheme already exist to help those living in Housing Board flats supplement their retirement income.

Such schemes have been helpful as they enable people to age in place, and in familiar surroundings, while having the option of unlocking their housing equity in order to receive added payouts in their retirement years. The newly announced scheme by the bank for private property owners has been welcomed by the CPF Board, which hopes other banks will look into offering similar products that can complement the housing monetisation options offered by the Government to HDB flat owners. This, again, goes towards assuring individuals that they can enjoy a secure retirement.