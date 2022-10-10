Moving forward faster with car-lite areas

Four public housing estates - Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Greater Southern Waterfront - will be gazetted as car-lite soon. Two other areas, Pearl's Hill and Tanjong Rhu, also will be gazetted. In making this announcement last week, the Housing Board (HDB) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) presented a strong case for continued environmental sustainability. Cars in motion tax the natural environment because of their carbon emissions and, when at rest, they exact a physical price from the built environment because of the need to make provision for parking. The availability of space mitigates the latter price in large countries, but in land-scarce nations such as Singapore, parking becomes a precious luxury.

The point, of course, is not to try and do away completely with cars - symbols of status and mobility in today's world - or vehicles as a whole as they are vital for transport, logistics and development. But there is a need to manage the place vehicles have in the spatial and ecological ordering of national affairs. The HDB and LTA have taken a bold decision to proceed with a car-lite Singapore. The move represents the next step forward in the push for a car-lite nation, among other initiatives such as expanding the islandwide cycling path network from the current 500km to about 1,300km by 2030. Other plans in the pipeline include the Cross Island Line - Singapore's longest fully underground line linking Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region - which is slated to open by 2032.