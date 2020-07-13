Move forward together after polls

Voters have returned the People's Action Party (PAP), helmed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to government by handing it 83 of the 93 seats in Parliament. While the party's share of the popular vote - 61.24 per cent - fell by 8.7 percentage points from 2015, it remained higher than the 60.1 per cent that the PAP garnered in 2011. In spite of the loss of a second group representation constituency, the PAP continues to enjoy a majority of the parliamentary seats - a result many other ruling parties would relish. The outcome gives it the mandate necessary to steer Singapore through its worst crisis since independence.

This was a crisis election. Now begins the renewed national effort to deal with an unprecedented setback, particularly to the economy. A reinforced Workers' Party (WP), in keeping with its pledge to be constructive in Parliament, will have to share with the PAP the challenge of making that effort succeed.

Although Singaporeans voted largely for political continuity, the diversity of voices sought by younger voters in particular has been registered in the gains made by the WP. It won a new GRC while extending its vote share in an existing one and a single-member constituency, thus providing 10 elected MPs for the 14th Parliament. WP chief Pritam Singh's pledge to do his best as the Leader of the Opposition is a welcome indication of the party's desire to play its part, given its larger parliamentary presence, to benefit Singapore.

It is clear that Singaporeans also voted to signal their level of concern over costs and jobs amid the economic dislocation produced by a global recession that could be the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Such apprehensions, which the PAP will have to address with continued vigour, helped expand the political space for the opposition. However, as the results suggested, voters were not prepared to give that space to just any kind of opposition. The inability of other opposition parties to win a seat - although there were some keen contests - shows that while political diversity is valued, voters assess quality and credibility, and scrutinise the policies of parties and the calibre of candidates. The electorate's message might well be that with the plethora of other opposition parties, there should be consolidation rather than proliferation if these parties wish to be a part of the political landscape here going forward.

Singapore politics has evolved far beyond the point when standing to oppose the Government would be sufficient enough a credential for contesting general elections. What matters at the end of the day are credible plans and ideas, and candidates who can pursue, convince and carry them through to meet the challenges Singapore faces today and in the future. Those in the next Parliaments will have to continually contribute to make lives better for the people they represent.