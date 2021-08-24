More impetus needed on Myanmar crisis

Ever since the military junta seized power in Myanmar in February and, under pressure from fellow Asean members, agreed to accept a special envoy from the group to try to mediate the crisis, there has been a sliver of hope that a political solution could be found for the vexed situation in the country. The naming of Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to help facilitate dialogue earlier this month suggested there was going to be a step forward on this. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has now indicated in a recent interview that the 10-member group would consider it as progress if Mr Erywan could make his inaugural trip to Myanmar before Asean's November summit.

If this is what makes for movement, it is indeed a sombre thought. The ground situation in Myanmar is bleak and dire, thanks to the raging Delta variant of the coronavirus that arrived on top of an economic crisis now worsened by the political situation. Thousands of pro-democracy activists and individuals have been jailed in prisons where Covid-19 is raging, and charges laid on Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto head of the deposed civilian government. All this underscores the ruling junta's determination to continue in power, and the inflexibility of its position. This is why an invitation to the special envoy will itself seem like progress, even if the regime's representatives have previously insisted that Mr Erywan will not be allowed to engage with "terrorists" - their description of the ousted democratic leadership.