The Straits Times says
More impetus needed on Myanmar crisis
Ever since the military junta seized power in Myanmar in February and, under pressure from fellow Asean members, agreed to accept a special envoy from the group to try to mediate the crisis, there has been a sliver of hope that a political solution could be found for the vexed situation in the country. The naming of Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to help facilitate dialogue earlier this month suggested there was going to be a step forward on this.
Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has now indicated in a recent interview that the 10-member group would consider it as progress if Mr Erywan could make his inaugural trip to Myanmar before Asean’s November summit.