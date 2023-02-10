More fiscally challenging years ahead

In the run-up to Budget 2023, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) released an important study on Singapore’s medium-term fiscal trends up to financial year 2030. What it shows is that the fiscal challenges that Singapore is likely to face during the rest of the decade are likely to be significantly different from the last 30 years. Since the 1990s, Singapore has adjusted its direct tax rates, and introduced a goods and services tax (GST) as well as a net investment returns framework through which it can tap a steady stream of income. These measures have enabled Singapore to maintain a robust fiscal position while keeping tax rates relatively low.

But the study points out that owing to mounting pressures on both revenue and expenditure, “our fiscal space is now much tighter”. The global economic environment, which includes simmering geopolitical tensions and a trend towards deglobalisation and higher inflation, is more challenging and less growth-friendly.