Moderate fare rise for effective public transport

The Public Transport Council (PTC) has announced that bus and train fares will go up by 2.2 per cent from Dec 26. That will translate to an increase of three to four cents per trip for adults who pay their fares by card, and a one-cent increase in concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers. Prices for cash fares, single-trip tickets, monthly concessions and travel passes will remain unchanged.

Any rise in public transport fares is bound to attract comment and criticism from commuters. There are those who will be unhappy at having to pay a tad more for the same service, which they regard as essential for getting to work, school, malls and so on. Not everyone lives within walking distance of their place of work and reliance on public transport is an everyday necessity. The same could be said of those whose social interactions extend beyond their neighbourhood. They would use public transport unless they have their own means of getting around, or are able and willing to pay for a taxi or a private-hire vehicle.