Military takeover a setback for Myanmar

Despite assurances by Myanmar's military that it would abide by the Constitution and act according to law, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and his generals have moved. Top civilian leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, have been detained, a state of emergency declared and former general Myint Swe installed as acting president. Ostensibly, the move was to preserve the "stability" of the state after the election commission failed to address "huge irregularities" in the November election, which produced yet another landslide win for Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The commission firmly rejected the military's charges of voter fraud and Parliament was to convene yesterday.

Myanmar's military-drafted Constitution reserves 25 per cent of parliamentary seats for the military as well as control of three key ministries, giving it effective veto power on a range of issues. The military has nevertheless had an uneasy co-existence with Ms Suu Kyi's government. That it now feels compelled to rule directly is disappointing, worrying and a setback not only for Myanmar but also for Asean, which repeatedly gave diplomatic cover to the junta that ruled previously, and to Ms Suu Kyi, in hopes of steering the country on a path towards becoming a successful and prosperous democracy. The democratic transition has now come to an abrupt halt, for it appears that the military's old fears and prejudices never vanished but were held in abeyance.