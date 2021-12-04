Migrant worker health plan a right move

Singapore is pressing on with improvements to the working and living conditions of migrant workers here, the latest move being the provision of primary healthcare specifically for them, paid for largely by employers and provided by four healthcare providers. A network of medical centres in six geographical sectors covering the entire island will provide medical care as well as mental health counselling. Designated general practitioner clinics will complement the services provided at these centres. This primary care provision plugs an important gap in the healthcare needs of lower-wage migrant workers and helps them break barriers to accessing such care.

It also comes in the wake of the massive Covid-19 outbreak in migrant worker dormitories last year that highlighted the less than satisfactory living conditions of these workers and the importance of looking after their well-being, including their physical and mental health. It follows parallel moves to upgrade their living conditions by building better dormitories that include increased living space and better facilities.