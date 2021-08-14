Mental well-being a cause for concern

The Tokyo Olympics was different from previous editions of the world's biggest sporting event for having been held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While it brought respite to Covid-weary audiences worldwide, athletes were competing in stadiums devoid of the cheering spectators of Olympics-past. But what also set the Games apart was how they brought to the fore a hitherto difficult subject in sport, where physical and mental strength and endurance are celebrated: the struggles of athletes with mental health concerns. It was startling news to many when American star gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of most of her events to focus on her mental well-being. Other athletes, including those who won medals, also spoke afterwards about their own struggles, particularly given the added pressure of having had to train during a pandemic and the uncertainty of whether the Games would even take place.

In the wider society too, including here in Singapore, the pandemic has both exacerbated mental health problems and prompted people to confront and debate the issue. Social distancing measures, including home-based learning, working from home and curbs on meet-ups and movements, have added to the usual stresses and strains of daily life, making it harder to cope. In the country and region, there has been a spike in family violence. The number of suicides has risen and people are displaying aggression towards others. A survey done during the circuit breaker last year showed that one in four respondents was not in a good mental health state. Another study last year found students were more likely to have anxious thoughts than adults. This is to be expected as young people are already vulnerable to mental health issues given the dramatic biological, psychological and social changes that are taking place in their lives.