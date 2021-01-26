Mending the US and its global role

While every American leader has left a particular imprint on the office, it goes without saying that few have carved a profile quite as distinct and troubling as the one that Mr Donald Trump did during the 45th presidency of the United States. Starting with questionable claims about the size of the audience that witnessed his 2017 inauguration - which presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway later defended as "alternative facts" - the Trump presidency was book-ended by unsubstantiated claims that the Nov 3 presidential election last year was stolen by Mr Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Even in his final remarks as president before heading to Florida, Mr Trump took credit for developing the Covid-19 vaccines, and spoke of strong economic foundations that he left his successor.

For this and other reasons, the global community, and millions in America - including those led to believe in a reality at variance with the truth and fed with an "us versus them" mindset on issues from trade and immigration to Covid-19 - see Mr Biden's arrival in the White House as a restoration of the values, ideals and behaviour that the US has long been known for. Mr Biden combines American elan with a decency and courtliness that has been missing, and which recognises his vast experience in public office, and a determination to restore the US as a trusted ally and dependable global leader. Reassuringly, the 46th president has stressed the importance of truth and rejected a culture in which facts are manipulated and even manufactured.