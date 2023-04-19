Memories that stick to the Padang

It is exciting that Singapore has placed the Padang Civic Ensemble – which comprises the historical green, open space and its surrounding civic buildings – on its tentative list of Unesco World Heritage Sites. This paves the way for it to be nominated as the country’s second World Heritage Site after the Singapore Botanic Gardens. If successful, the Unesco bid would add another feather to the Padang’s cap. Sited in the heart of Singapore’s civic district, it was on Aug 9, 2022, gazetted as Singapore’s 75th national monument. This accords it the highest level of protection here. The National Heritage Board has described the Padang Civic Ensemble as “an outstanding example of a British colonial civic square in the tropics”.

This description is certainly true and it would resonate with Unesco, which strives to recognise outstanding illustrations of a significant stage or stages in human history. The former Supreme Court and City Hall which now form the National Gallery, Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, Old Parliament House and St Andrew’s Cathedral possess high historical significance. The Padang has been in continuous use since the 1800s.