MAS needs to stay vigilant on inflation

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened monetary policy on Oct 14 by slightly steepening the slope of its policy band for Singapore's trade-weighted exchange rate, from zero previously. This pre-emptive action came as a surprise to most economists. All but one out of 15 who were earlier polled by Bloomberg expected that the MAS would wait till April next year before making such a move. Judging from the MAS' latest Macroeconomic Policy Review released yesterday, there could be more surprises in store, especially relating to inflation.

The MAS' base case is that although inflation is likely to rise, it will remain relatively benign. Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and transport costs, is forecast at close to 1 per cent this year and 1 per cent to 2 per cent next year, while consumer price inflation will be around 2 per cent this year and average 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2022. However, the review flags several risks, both external and domestic, that could keep inflation elevated or even push it higher.