MAS losses are no cause for concern

Although the biggest-ever loss amounting to $30.8 billion posted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore during FY2023 ended March 31 is headline-worthy, it is the result of unavoidable policies that the MAS was forced to adopt to control inflation, as well as extraordinary developments in monetary policies elsewhere.

A large chunk of the loss – $21.4 billion, or almost 70 per cent of the total – was due to the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against foreign currencies. Since Singapore’s official foreign reserves are denominated in foreign currencies, which weakened against the Singapore dollar in FY2023 on a trade-weighted basis, this showed up as a loss in the books of the MAS. Since MAS uses the exchange rate to control inflation, the strengthening of the Singapore dollar was essential to keep price pressures in check. The currency conversion loss incurred in the process is a cost that could not be avoided, and as such, is not a cause for concern.