The Straits Times says

MAS losses are no cause for concern

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Although the biggest-ever loss amounting to $30.8 billion posted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore during FY2023 ended March 31 is headline-worthy, it is the result of unavoidable policies that the MAS was forced to adopt to control inflation, as well as extraordinary developments in monetary policies elsewhere.

A large chunk of the loss – $21.4 billion, or almost 70 per cent of the total – was due to the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against foreign currencies. Since Singapore’s official foreign reserves are denominated in foreign currencies, which weakened against the Singapore dollar in FY2023 on a trade-weighted basis, this showed up as a loss in the books of the MAS. Since MAS uses the exchange rate to control inflation, the strengthening of the Singapore dollar was essential to keep price pressures in check. The currency conversion loss incurred in the process is a cost that could not be avoided, and as such, is not a cause for concern.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top