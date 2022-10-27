Many challenges await UK’s new PM

With Britain getting its fifth prime minister in five years, and the third in as many months, the revolving door that seems to have been placed at the entrance to 10 Downing Street in London will hopefully get a respite. Mr Rishi Sunak, at 42, is the youngest British prime minister in 200 years and the first of Asian ethnicity. Compared with his immediate predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted just six weeks, the hope is that he makes for a durable choice until at least the next general election, due no later than January 2025. He has ruled out early polls and, unsurprisingly, promised to focus on mending an economy battered by double-digit inflation and a currency slide.

If the economy is his priority – indeed, many of Britain’s woes stem from the referendum that saw it exit the European Union – then Mr Sunak takes office with strong credentials for the position. Aside from having benefited from an elite education – school at Winchester, tertiary education at Oxford and Stanford universities – he was a success in the financial industry before entering politics. Most recently, as chancellor in then Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, he was credited with having ably shepherded the world’s sixth-largest economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.