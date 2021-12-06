Managed and calm response to Omicron

Singapore has been quick to take steps to protect itself from the increasing spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by South Africa on Nov 24. Thus, all travellers entering this country on vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) from 11.59pm today will be put on a daily testing regime over seven days using antigen rapid tests. Simultaneously, seven more countries - Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland - are being placed in a higher-risk category for travel. Indeed, some other tighter restrictions have already taken effect. It was announced that, from 11.59pm last Saturday, employers of all S Pass and work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors would not be allowed to make new applications for workers to enter Singapore via VTLs. That would also apply to employers of other dormitory-bound work pass holders. Those workers should enter Singapore through ongoing industry initiatives, such as programmes with upstream testing and isolation in the source country, or the Work Pass Holder General Lane.

Administratively, Singapore is doing what it can to respond quickly and decisively to a changing situation brought on by the Omicron variant. The need for nimbleness in the country's response comes from differing views on the severity of the variant. The WHO set the global benchmark by flagging the need for concern over the variant's emergence, but some scientists say there is no evidence that it is more deadly than previous strains. As at now, there is no indication that Omicron has resulted in higher fatalities even if it is more infectious than the Delta mutation, for example. But transmissibility and severity are not the only indices of concern. The WHO has reported preliminary evidence that suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron compared with other variants of concern, but information is limited. Clearly, the world cannot afford to take the latest mutation lightly, but it must not be overwhelmed into panic either. If there is a lesson to be drawn from Covid-19's arrival last year, it is that speedy responses are essential, but these must be undertaken with a clear eye on the economic and social impact of the measures that are put in place.