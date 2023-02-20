Making public housing journey easier

Budget 2023 had exciting news for Singaporeans looking for a public housing nest. First-timers buying Housing Board (HDB) resale flats will get more help, with a housing grant increased by $30,000 for families purchasing four-room or smaller units and by $10,000 for those buying five-room or larger units. An additional Build-To-Order (BTO) flat ballot will be given to families with children and young married couples aged 40 and below who are buying their first home. These measures would support the housing aspirations of young Singaporeans, particularly when they are combined with cooling measures to moderate demand in the resale market and with the launch and completion of more BTO projects over the next few years that would further ease demand and resale flat prices.

The Budget announcements follow a parliamentary debate that saw the Government acknowledging the concerns of first-timer couples who would like to get their homes faster and the worries of people over higher BTO prices in mature estates. Many other areas of public concern were aired during the debate, which left Singaporeans with a state-of-the-art report on the condition and future of public housing.