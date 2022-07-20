Making flexible arrangements work

Private companies have typically taken the lead in innovative workplace processes. The Covid-19 pandemic, in particular, has given rise to a host of flexible working arrangements, from flexible time to flexible place and job sharing. But public servants here are also setting the pace in this area, with hybrid working arrangements becoming the norm. Officers whose work allows for telecommuting can do so for an average of two out of five days per work week. Public service agencies can decide how best to implement this in line with their operational needs. Other than telecommuting, the public service also allows staff to stagger their work hours, such as starting work earlier or later than the usual start time.

Such flexibility has its benefits. Staggered work hours, if implemented widely, can reduce peak-hour traffic congestion and time spent getting ready for, as well as commuting to and from, work. Telecommuting can enhance productivity, such as by removing the need for workers to travel for meetings, or the pressure to show up at their desks just to put in face time. Hybrid arrangements can support those with caregiving responsibilities to achieve a better balance between work and their caregiving duties. These arrangements also make both the private and public sector agencies which practise them more competitive as employers, and help in attracting a new generation of workers to join them.