Making break-ups less acrimonious

Feedback is being sought from the public by the Government as it considers whether to provide married couples with a new option of splitting up through mutual consent. This "amicable divorce" option would mean couples no longer have to cite a spouse's particular fault or be separated for a set number of years in order to file for divorce. The purpose is to make divorce less acrimonious and adversarial. Right now, the need to cite faults in a spouse increases animosity and tension that can lead to further rifts. This makes the difficult process of breaking up more painful. It may also have a longer-term negative impact on the couple, and children caught between the feuding parents, by deepening the scars of the divorce.

The authorities have been at pains to stress that the mutual consent option is not intended to make divorce easier. Safeguards remain, including the need to have been married for three years before a couple can file for divorce. Couples who prefer to cite reasons for a split can still do so. Still, with new official data showing that a bigger percentage of couples who wedded in recent years are going their separate ways, there is a worry that the "amicable divorce" option would not only make it easier for couples to break up, but could also debase the value and meaning of marriage.