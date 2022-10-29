Making adjustments as inflation persists

Defying expectations that Singapore’s inflation will decline by the end of the year, the latest data is a reminder of how stubborn it is turning out to be. Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Trade and Industry on Oct 25 showed that core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, rose to 5.3 per cent in September from 5.1 per cent in August, while all-items inflation remained elevated at 7.5 per cent. Both are running well above official forecasts for this year.

The main drivers of core inflation – the prices of food and services – have persisted. Food prices, which rose at an annual rate of 6.9 per cent in September compared with 6.4 per cent in August, remain affected by shortages of cereals because of Russia’s war on Ukraine coupled with India’s restrictions on rice exports. Price increases also hit other categories such as edible oils, meat and processed foods. The prices of services have been driven up by higher costs of point-to-point transport and holiday expenses – partly because of high fuel prices – as well as rising wage costs in a tight labour market.