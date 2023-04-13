Macron strikes his own path

French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for Europe to reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over Taiwan has resonated around the world. “Is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he reportedly said to Politico, remarks seen as driving a wedge into the coalescing US-led response to China’s rise and assertiveness.

Mr Macron was not the first European leader to travel to China since it relaxed Covid-19-related shutdowns. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany got there ahead of him. But, while the leader of Europe’s biggest economic engine was cautious in his approach, and went to great pains to keep Washington informed of his moves, Mr Macron ensured himself an ever warmer welcome by talking against economic decoupling with China in pre-visit statements.