Long road back to normalcy for Singapore

Covid-19 lockdowns have begun to ease off in some parts of the world. Countries from France and Italy to Denmark and Germany have adopted a patchwork of approaches. In France, the government is leaving families to decide whether to keep children at home or send them back to class. Denmark has opened daycare and primary schools with a reduced class size, as well as hairdressers and beauty salons. Its shopping malls will remain shuttered until next month. In Italy - which recorded its lowest daily death tolls in recent weeks - parks, factories and building sites will reopen, but schools may not restart classes till September.

The risk of reopening too much, too fast is real. Just a handful of new cases can produce a fresh spike in cases that can overwhelm hospital and care facilities. In Singapore, there have been glimmers of hope that the infection curve is flattening. New cases have been on a downward trajectory since last week, with just nine community cases confirmed on Saturday - the first time numbers dropped to a single digit. But these then jumped again - to 15 - on Sunday. The authorities say the country must consistently register single-digit case numbers in the wider community before restrictions can be eased. Even then, this should be done in a calibrated manner. Scaling up the testing of workers in essential sectors, expanding healthcare capacity and using technology to track people's movements are key elements of this strategy.

Singapore will not be out of the woods for some time yet. While moving some foreign workers out of dorms has enabled physical distancing to be implemented, the transmission rate will take time to come down. With about 350,000 essential workers - or around 15 per cent of the workforce - still commuting daily to work, the risk of community spread is ever present. Clusters have emerged in various places, from malls to hostels. Cases involving staff, residents and contractors of welfare and nursing homes have again raised concerns about the vulnerability of senior citizens and the exposure of those doing essential work in these places. Other groups at risk include those in crowded rental flats and large families in small HDB flats.

As business costs bite and patience frays, it is understandable that some Singaporeans want the circuit breaker measures lifted as soon as possible. But the road to recovery will be an arduous one. Even in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the early epicentre of the pandemic, the lack of new deaths has not meant business as usual. New regulations have been rolled out to enforce good behaviour, such as covering one's mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Countries such as South Korea are bracing themselves for a second wave of infections in conjunction with the flu season. While many are longing for a return to normalcy, Singapore still has a long battle ahead in its fight against Covid-19.