The Straits Times says

Lockdowns weigh on China growth target

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's economy grew a surprising 4.8 per cent in the first quarter, better than the expected 4.4 per cent, and the 4 per cent of the previous quarter. But the Chinese are not celebrating. With nearly 400 million people in more than 40 cities under some form of lockdown because of a raging Omicron outbreak, there is little to cheer about. What is more, the latest economic figures show that much of the growth increase took place in the first two months of the year - before the current lockdowns began in March. Signs are that things could get worse: retail sales for March fell 3.5 per cent, while industrial production grew only 5 per cent in the same month against 7.5 per cent in January and February. Unemployment rose to 5.8 per cent in March, higher than the government target of 5.5 per cent, with a record number of university graduates set to join the job market in the summer.

Nowhere is the threat to the Chinese economy more ominous than in Shanghai, given the severity of the outbreak and where there have already been more than 400,000 cases since March 1, with a death toll that reached 17 yesterday. The city has been in lockdown since March 28, beginning with a two-stage lockdown that became a full-fledged one from early this month, bringing great hardship to its denizens. But Shanghai is also China's financial hub, the world's largest container port and home to key high-tech industries such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, with economic activity there making up 3.8 per cent of the national GDP. Observers think the knock-on effects of a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai - including severely disrupted supply chains - could cost the country 0.4 point in growth. Already, the International Monetary Fund has revised down its 2022 growth forecast for China from 4.8 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2022, with the headline Lockdowns weigh on China growth target. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top