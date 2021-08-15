The Sunday Times says

Locally designed buildings warrant a look

  • Published
    35 min ago
The Golden Mile Complex and People's Park Complex may not be many people's idea of architectural gems. But these modernist structures, along with other lost landmarks such as Outram Park Complex, Rochor Centre and the Pearl Bank Apartments, are literally concrete reminders of Singapore's brashness and ambition in its early years. It is heartening that the country now has a local chapter of the Documentation and Conservation of Buildings, Sites and Neighbourhoods of Modern Movement (Docomomo International). Docomomo Singapore is currently collating a list of 100 buildings and developments which will serve as a repository of knowledge about Singapore's modern architecture and help start conversations about preservation and conservation.

Singapore's city skyline has been marked by many "starchitect" prestige projects - designed by a famous or high-profile architect - and these have become more familiar than the sometimes dilapidated monoliths designed by Singaporean architects in the wake of the country's headlong rush into urbanisation. But these structures represent then-cutting-edge ideas about the role of buildings in city life as well as solutions to the pressing issues of providing housing for people.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 15, 2021, with the headline 'Locally designed buildings warrant a look'.
