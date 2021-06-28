Learning to live with the coronavirus

Focus, stamina and leadership are required to transition out of the pandemic. Contrasting approaches seen across the world are instructive as Singapore prepares for the next big step in its public health strategy: accepting that the coronavirus will be here to stay and chalking out the best path to normalcy. The key element in its three-pronged approach is vaccination. The goal is to cover two-thirds of residents with at least a single dose by early next month and for two-thirds to be fully vaccinated with two doses by National Day. This alone will render a persistent disease into a mild illness which can be managed at home, with only the very sick requiring hospital care. Concurrently, it will slow community spread and cut the burden on the healthcare system.

Optimising vaccination will also reduce reliance on massive contact tracing and long quarantines and allow a shift to self-testing and self-isolation, the second element of the strategy. The third prong is stocking up on the arsenal to treat Covid-19, reducing mortality and shortening the arc of recovery. The pleasant consequence will be that the populace can work, socialise and entertain with growing confidence. Businesses can function with more certainty because disruptions can be minimised. The last hurdle, overseas travel, can also resume gradually, eased by vaccination certificates and short quarantines. In sum, the scary tinge around Covid-19 can recede.