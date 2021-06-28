Learning to live with the coronavirus

Focus, stamina and leadership are required to transition out of the pandemic. Contrasting approaches seen across the world are instructive as Singapore prepares for the next big step in its public health strategy: accepting that the coronavirus will be here to stay and chalking out the best path to normalcy. The key element in its three-pronged approach is vaccination. The goal is to cover two-thirds of residents with at least a single dose by early next month and for two-thirds to be fully vaccinated with two doses by National Day. This alone will render a persistent disease into a mild illness which can be managed at home, with only the very sick requiring hospital care. Concurrently, it will slow community spread and cut the burden on the healthcare system.

Optimising vaccination will also reduce reliance on massive contact tracing and long quarantines and allow a shift to self-testing and self-isolation, the second element of the strategy. The third prong is stocking up on the arsenal to treat Covid-19, reducing mortality and shortening the arc of recovery. The pleasant consequence will be that the populace can work, socialise and entertain with growing confidence. Businesses can function with more certainty because disruptions can be minimised. The last hurdle, overseas travel, can also resume gradually, eased by vaccination certificates and short quarantines. In sum, the scary tinge around Covid-19 can recede.

While Singapore proceeds down this path, the experiences of nations big and small yield useful dos and don'ts. The foremost comes from Israel, which vaccinated over 80 per of its population aged over 16, witnessed low hospitalisations, and confidently opened up its society and economy following several lockdowns last year. But fresh Delta-strain outbreaks led the government to re-institute the use of masks and delay the planned entry of tourists by a month. This is not a defeat. The lesson here is vigilance and a perspective that vaccines can prevent the incidence of severe illness. Likewise in Britain. It vaccinated 83 per cent of adults with at least one dose but has postponed the lifting of curbs after a rapid spread in cases. Europe's opening to vaccinated tourists is a test of its rules and enforcement.

Australia, which has lagged behind in vaccinations and continues to rely on lockdowns and stringent border controls, has met with partial success. A cluster of cases this month punctured its pioneering quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand. China, with over a billion doses administered to about 40 per cent of its population, has also avoided making bold moves to reopen thus far. But it has the advantage of a large and strengthening domestic economy. The road beyond the pandemic will be bumpy, no doubt, but the journey will be easier with a map, vaccinations and a readiness to zag as quickly as the virus zigs.