Learning lessons from a viral outbreak

The outbreak of the coronavirus has resulted in countries adopting a range of necessary and deterrent policies. Lockdowns, the most stringent of those measures, and safe distancing are intended to impress on citizens the absolute need to keep themselves and others safe. Yet, healthcare systems are in danger of being overwhelmed in some countries that never imagined they would be faced with a crisis of such proportions. Hospitals might be faced with having to make a call on who is most likely to survive, and direct scarce resources towards him. Italian doctors have warned about a surge in cases requiring admission to intensive care unit networks, and the possible need to take life-or-death decisions akin to those warranted in war or after natural disasters.

There are social emergencies as well. Panic buying accentuates a survival-of-the-fittest mentality in which otherwise responsible citizens hoard necessities without regard for the basic needs of others. However, society is not helpless in the face of the herd mentality. An Australian grocery chain decided to open its stores an hour early for the elderly and those with disabilities. This is a fine example, seen elsewhere as well, of the way in which the power of the market can protect the vulnerable and reinforce social norms that are in danger of being trampled on in the psychological stampede caused by the virus.

From hospitals and supermarkets to offices and homes, the experience of the pandemic offers government planners and others an opportunity in crisis. Assuming that Covid-19 will not be the last pandemic, states can and should plan now on how to meet the next challenge. Countries have not been equally successful in meeting the current outbreak. It has been noted that China was hit suddenly and responded with draconian containment measures. That gave the West time to draw up a proper response. Arguably, some of that time was wasted in the belief that the coronavirus was largely a Chinese affair, or at the most an Asian one. Rapidly multiplying infections in Europe and America soon put an end to such beliefs.

Looking ahead, Covid-19 should enter a global public policy casebook that governments and international organisations must consult. The World Health Organisation, national governments, research institutes and civil society organisations should come together to locate actionable learning points. Clearly, there should be swift and effective responses that avoid the extremes of initial complacency and retrospective reactions to make up for lost time. These responses would need to be matched with the preventive creation of a medical and social infrastructure that will not be overwhelmed by massive numbers of the sick. Financial markets, too, need to factor in the effects of an extended pandemic.