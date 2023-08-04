Keeping the political process clean

Wednesday’s discussion in Parliament – on the corruption probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and the extramarital affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former MP Cheng Li Hui – was an examination of a political system that prides itself on the integrity and probity of its elected leaders. Such scandals are rare in Singapore and that, in itself, is telling. There are, of course, countries whose citizens hardly expect their governments to account convincingly for wrongdoing, let alone infringements. But Singapore has always set a higher bar for itself.

Mr Iswaran has not been charged and therefore remains innocent at the moment. Yet the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) probe into him has become a stress test for the Government. The extramarital affair between Mr Tan and Ms Cheng has led to their political downfall, but a citizenry accustomed to only the highest standards of personal conduct among leaders is wondering what that indiscretion means for the political morals of the nation.