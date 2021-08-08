Keeping the Olympics relevant for the ages

Japan has a record of introducing youthful sports to the Olympics. For the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, it added snowboarding. This year, BMX freestyle biking, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing debuted in Tokyo. These new games bring a fresh zing to the proceedings. In the case of skateboarding, the youthful vibe was palpable: only eight out of 20 competitors were out of their teens. For the Paris Olympics in 2024, break dancing is poised to make its debut.

Such additions, along with traditional athletic pursuits, ensure that the Games can become increasingly relevant to new generations of athletes and sports fans. The International Olympic Committee is well aware of this necessity, saying on the Paris Game website, for instance, that it "is keen to set a new standard for inclusive, gender-balanced and youth-centred games". This year's Games served up new young sporting heroes for the age. Skateboarder Sky Brown's podium finish came complete with a fairy-tale arc - from horrific injuries, including skull fractures last year, to becoming Britain's youngest medallist this year.