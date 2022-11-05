Keeping public housing a pillar of society here

The Housing Board’s latest financial figures help to place its national purpose in perspective. Far from making profits from the sale of flats, its deficit climbed to a record $4.367 billion in the financial year ended March 31, about 86 per cent higher than the $2.346 billion the year before. The bulk – $3.85 billion – was due to the expected loss for flats being built, disbursement of Central Provident Fund housing grants, and a gross loss on the sale of subsidised flats under the home ownership programme.

The HDB, which incurs a deficit every year, can continue to function because it receives a grant from the Finance Ministry to cover its deficit. In the latest financial year, it received a grant of $4.4 billion, up from $2.346 billion the year before. In all, the HDB has received $42.97 billion in grants since its establishment in 1960. Indeed, its deficit has grown every year, except in the 2020 to 2021 financial year when it dropped to $2.34 billion from $2.66 billion the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic hampered construction. All in all, the HDB’s substantial deficit under its home ownership programme reveals, in concrete terms, the commitment to ensuring that public housing remains affordable, accessible and inclusive.