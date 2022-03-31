The Straits Times says

Keeping lines open for talks with Russia

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Founded in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis and the 1998 Russian debt default, and galvanised by the global financial crisis of a decade later, the Group of 20, or G-20, is an intergovernmental body that focuses primarily on international financial stability. This year's summit, to be hosted by Indonesia in mid-November, is themed Recover Together Recover Stronger - clearly aimed at rebuilding from the devastating Covid-19 global pandemic. Not one economy in the group of 19 nations and the European Union has been spared from two years of pandemic-induced disruption. Some have suffered more than others. If ever there was a time to put heads together to work on common solutions, it is now.

It is unfortunate, therefore, that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is overshadowing what should be the obvious priority. Blunt, poorly executed and costly for everyone - not least Russia itself, which has lost hundreds of soldiers by its own admission - the fallout from this military travesty now threatens the global recovery, as nations that cut economic ties with Moscow seek alternative sources of fuel and other commodities, which are already scarce and, therefore, transacted at higher prices. Indeed, the inflation that this fuels raises chances that central bankers may be tempted to increase interest rates - thereby putting economic recovery at risk as the cost of money goes up for businesses and individuals.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2022, with the headline Keeping lines open for talks with Russia. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top