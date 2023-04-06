The Straits Times says

Keeping cross-strait relations in check

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
The symbolic importance of former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou’s visit to mainland China – the first by a current or former Taiwanese leader since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949 – is cast in relief by current Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s stopovers in the United States as part of her trip to the island’s Central American allies. Mr Ma’s peace-building trip constitutes a victory for China, which has succeeded in demonstrating that the often-strident anti-China sentiments in Taiwan do not represent the popular consensus.

Instead, the visit by Mr Ma, a senior member of the opposition Kuomintang, has reiterated the party’s traditional preference for close relations with China. Mr Ma declared in China that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are ethnically Chinese and share the same ancestors, and he hoped that the two sides would work together to pursue peace, avoid war, and strive to revitalise China. Those pacifist goals are unproblematic and would be shared by well-wishers of China and Taiwan who believe in the one-China policy, although there are divergent views within Taiwan about how to achieve lasting peace with the mainland.

