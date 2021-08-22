The Sunday Times says
Keeping an eye on home-cooked fare
Home-based food businesses were one of the few things that sparked joy during the pandemic. The food and beverage sector, like many other service industries, has been hampered by lockdowns and restrictions. Food-loving Singaporeans, unable to dine out as frequently, have fuelled the success of social media-savvy home cooks and bakers. Everything from bagels to begedils can now be ordered online from accomplished cooks looking to make some extra income during a difficult time. This hawking of home-cooked fare harks back to yesteryear when the practice was commonplace among housewives.
The recent news that 15 people suffered food poisoning after consuming food from The Peachy SugarMaker has sparked lively discussions over the need to regulate these enterprises. The Singapore Food Agency has opted for a light touch, stating that there is no need to license these operators given the small quantities of food they produce.