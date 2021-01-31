Thinking Aloud

Keeping a more diverse, complex Singapore together

In a time of rapid change, solidarity and the will of the people to overcome the odds will be critical to a country's survival

Editor-in-Chief
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The year was 1979, the event a seminar at the Science Centre, looking ahead to the 21st century.

Then Foreign Minister S. Rajaratnam was tasked with crystal ball gazing on political developments in the decades to come. He gamely took up the challenge, joking that he had no "vested interest" since by then, he was not likely to be around.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 