Keep communication channels open

The Churchillian expression “Jaw jaw is better than war war” has never been more appropriate than at the current time when, over a matter of days, American and Chinese aircraft and naval vessels passed deliberately – and dangerously – closely in Asian space, risking collisions that might have had calamitous consequences. Against that backdrop, the sight of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Li Shangfu sharing a dinner table and exchanging a handshake at the just-concluded Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, must count as some relief. In his first major diplomatic outing since being appointed defence minister, Gen Li had more structured meetings with 16 other ministers on the dialogue’s margins, including with counterparts from Japan, Australia and the Philippines.

First held in 2002 amid a stand-off between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, the Singapore-hosted dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has grown to become an important annual fixture in the Asia-Pacific’s midyear diplomatic calendar. The 20th edition – it was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 – gathered no fewer than 571 delegates from 54 nations, including some three dozen ministers. This helped facilitate about 120 bilateral meetings. Away from the media glare and attendant temptation to play to the gallery – Gen Li issued no fewer than three crisp salutes to the audience at Sunday’s public plenary session on China – many of these bilaterals were substantial, and their outcomes will likely manifest in the coming months.