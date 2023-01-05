Keep an eye on dengue cases

It is disconcerting that the number of dengue cases in Singapore in 2022 looks set to be the second-highest on record, based on National Environment Agency (NEA) figures. As at 3pm on Dec 30, 32,097 dengue cases have been reported – amounting to 91 per cent of the record high of 35,315 cases recorded in 2020. The previous annual record high was in 2013, when there were 22,170 cases. The NEA previously attributed 2022’s high number of cases to the DenV-3 strain of the dengue virus, against which the population here has lower immunity. Even as the renewed outbreak of Covid-19 cases, although outside Singapore’s borders, attracts public attention, Singaporeans should keep a wary eye on the extent of dengue cases in their midst.

There is no dearth of advice from the health authorities to guide people. Most of them would be familiar with the fact that dengue fever is caused by infection with a dengue virus. Dengue is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Mercifully, dengue fever is not contagious and does not spread directly from person to person. However, a mosquito is infected when it bites a dengue-infected person. After approximately a week, the mosquito can transmit the virus to other people whom it bites. Dengue fever usually develops within four to seven days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Dengue haemorrhagic fever/dengue shock syndrome is a severe form of dengue fever that could result in death. As for treatment, severe cases may require admission to hospital and aggressive emergency treatment.