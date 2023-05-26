The Straits Times says

Karnataka puts India’s BJP on notice

The opposition Indian National Congress party’s convincing win in the state elections in prosperous Karnataka state, the centre of the nation’s services-led economic boom, will resonate beyond the province and will be carefully studied for hints of what it presages for next year’s national polls, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to seek a third five-year term. Despite hectic campaigning by the Prime Minister, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ousted from power in the only southern province it held. Congress took 135 of the 224 assembly seats, with a vote share of 43 per cent.

India’s first-past-the-post electoral system frequently comes up with startling results; the BJP’s drubbing came even as the party retained its 36 per cent vote share. Nevertheless, the higher vote share of Congress, which gained from a 6 percentage point slide in popularity of a third large political formation, the Janata Dal (Secular), saw the BJP drop 38 seats from a previous tally of 104. This has triggered post-polls confabulations across the nation as key regional parties look for ways to adjust positions that could forge a viable non-BJP formation at the federal level without compromising on their territorial interests.

