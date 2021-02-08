Junta must accommodate, not dig in

Myanmar has begun the new decade with a pause. Seeking to preserve its status as the country's most potent actor, the military reassigned itself to the helm of government on Feb 1, aborting the imminent second term of the National League for Democracy (NLD) and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But the drastic step allows Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to secure, perhaps, only one of the two key ingredients crucial for a thriving national life - stability. For the other element, unity, he will still need to find a way to work with the NLD, the country's most successful political party. At the end of the one year that the new regime set itself to remove "obstacles in the nation's democratic transition", the military has promised a free and fair general election.

If the promise is to have sanctity, there is no choice but to address the issues that have marred relations between the military and Ms Suu Kyi. Chief among these is the role that the military plays in national life, a question that could not be resolved in the decade since Myanmar transitioned from junta rule to a democracy where the Constitution provided for 25 per cent of seats in Parliament to be reserved for serving military officers and allowed the military sizeable leverage over the government, including through appointing its own ministers. The provisions did not make for smooth governance. Landslide wins by the NLD in two consecutive elections, last November and in 2015, placed Ms Suu Kyi and the military in perpetual rivalry instead of enjoining them in the process of nation-building. When issues do not change, responses to them need to.