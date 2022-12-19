The Straits Times says

Japan’s defence policy must foster peace

Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Long after the runaway prices of wheat and petrol are tamed, one of the most palpable and far-reaching effects of the Ukraine war will ripple through Asia. It will emanate from Japan, which is animated by the idea that if a war can break out in Europe, it can also happen in Asia. Just months after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned that “today’s Ukraine could be tomorrow’s Asia”, Japan on Friday released a transformative new national security strategy and two defence-related policy documents. They show that by 2027, Japan will double its spending on defence to about 2 per cent of its GDP. That would mean an annual allocation of about US$80 billion (S$109 billion), making Japan the world’s third-largest spender on defence after the United States and China.

More significant still is Japan’s decision to acquire counterstrike capabilities. Around US$3.7 billion is set out over the next five years for missile systems to give Japan the ability to target foreign military facilities if it detects an imminent attack. The country that for 75 years chose to keep its focus on growing its economy while leaning on the US security umbrella is recalibrating its postwar pacifist stance written into its Constitution. The reason for the turnaround, as the strategy lays out, is Japan’s perception of its security environment becoming “the most severe and complex” at any time since World War II.

