Israeli-Palestinian violence a dead end

The escalation of deadly fighting between Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel's military represents the most intense flare-up of hostilities in years in the region, and has led to international concerns over the outbreak of a full-scale war. The violence follows weeks of tension during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. That tension was fuelled, in turn, by a long-running court case brought by Israeli settlers that threatens to evict Palestinian families from their East Jerusalem homes. There have also been violent clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israeli cities, demonstrating how the volatile issue continues to impact the domestic sphere.

Israel will clearly not allow any use of external force to foment a nascent civil war in the nation. There is also no doubt that its military, with its superior firepower, can prevail over the militants in this crisis. The question, however, is the national and diplomatic cost at which that victory would be achieved - not to mention the loss of civilian lives. Apart from seeking to avoid rifts within its own society, Israel also has a deep stake in the success of the Abraham Accords, which formalised peace between it and the United Arab Emirates, followed by peace deals with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The regional momentum so far seemed in Israel's favour in spite of the persistence of the Palestine issue and the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people. Some of Israel's diplomatic gains could be reversed if its aerial attacks on Gaza lead to a ground war. The civilian casualties that would ensue would not enamour Israel to Middle Eastern nations that are willing to recognise and legitimise its place in the region.