Inflation threat in US has wide impact

In what came as a shock to financial markets, United States consumer price inflation jumped 4.2 per cent year on year last month, exceeding analysts' expectations and surprising even officials at the Federal Reserve. Stock markets there and in Asia took a hit, and US bond yields rose, which normally happens when inflation appears on the horizon. The question is whether the current uptick in prices is a warning sign of more to come or a temporary phenomenon. A case can be made for the more pessimistic scenario. The Fed has maintained interest rates at near zero since March last year and its balance sheet has almost doubled since then. Other major central banks have followed suit with more accommodative policies, which can be inflationary. Fiscal spending has also been ramped up, and much of it has gone directly to consumers and could translate into higher spending, especially as economies open up.

Prices of commodities, including oil, metals and food, have soared over the last year, pushing up prices of many products. In the US, even wages have firmed in the face of labour shortages. So far, Fed and Treasury officials are not persuaded that inflation is a threat. They say the April number is biased by base-year effects - inflation was abnormally low in April last year. Some price increases, for example of microchips and food, are the result of temporary supply disruptions and even wage increases are transitory, caused by employees staying away from the workforce, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic and temporarily higher unemployment benefits.