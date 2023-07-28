Inflation battle still not over

Trends in inflation have been encouraging, both locally and globally, but new risks have emerged that have caused food and energy prices to spike yet again, which suggests that inflation could remain elevated or even resurge.

Singapore’s year-on-year headline inflation eased to a 16-month low of 4.5 per cent in June, while core inflation (which excludes private transport and accommodation costs) fell to a 12-month low of 4.2 per cent. For 2023 as a whole, both are on track to come in within official forecasts of 4.5-5.5 per cent for headline inflation and 3.5-4.5 per cent for core inflation.