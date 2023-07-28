The Straits Times says

Inflation battle still not over

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Trends in inflation have been encouraging, both locally and globally, but new risks have emerged that have caused food and energy prices to spike yet again, which suggests that inflation could remain elevated or even resurge.

Singapore’s year-on-year headline inflation eased to a 16-month low of 4.5 per cent in June, while core inflation (which excludes private transport and accommodation costs) fell to a 12-month low of 4.2 per cent. For 2023 as a whole, both are on track to come in within official forecasts of 4.5-5.5 per cent for headline inflation and 3.5-4.5 per cent for core inflation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top