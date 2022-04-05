The Straits Times says

India's new outreach must cover S-E Asia

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Long regarded as a centrist power, India's external policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are showing remarkable dexterity to capitalise on the nation's US$2.7 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) economy, its 1.5 billion-strong market and its appetite for arms, amid a fraught global geopolitical situation. Its "multi-aligned" approach to diplomacy and trade - one that is unsentimental and interest-focused - makes it a unique swing state in Asia and has seen a number of top diplomats beat a path to its door amid the crisis in Europe: the foreign ministers of China, Britain and Russia visited within a 10-day period; so too a United States deputy secretary of state and President Joe Biden's point man on sanctions against Russia.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ecta) inked by India and Australia last Saturday aims to not only boost bilateral trade rapidly, but to also ease movement of people, goods and services across borders. It will reportedly enable tariff-free access to India for 85 per cent of Australian exports and for 96 per cent of Indian exports. It follows on the heels of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership (Cepa) that India signed with the United Arab Emirates in January - the first free trade deal signed in years by New Delhi, which disappointingly dropped out of talks for the Asean-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India is now turning to do a similar deal with Israel. Trade agreement talks are also on with Britain.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2022, with the headline India's new outreach must cover S-E Asia. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top