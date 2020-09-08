India's difficult Covid-19 challenge

India now has more recorded Covid-19 cases than Brazil, and stands behind only the United States on that count. Whereas the number of new cases in the US and Brazil is tapering off, India's continues to mount. On a single day, these days, more cases are being recorded than the entire caseload of China, where the highly contagious disease was first reported. Worse, the coronavirus has now moved from urban areas and into the vast hinterland where the majority of Indians live in conditions that can only be described as underserved by health systems. The true number, therefore, may not be known with certainty. The death count is close to 72,000. At this pace, India's Covid-related deaths may exceed the 230,000 people who died across 14 countries in the 2004 tsunami. What is unfolding is a veritable humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

Years of inadequate spending on public health and education are coming home to roost. The mortality rate, currently at about 1.8 per thousand affected, would probably have been higher were it not for the fact that the country has a sizeable young population. The median age is about 27, thus helping it escape some of the ravages seen, for instance, in places like Europe where there is a high number of vulnerable older people. The pandemic has now been followed by a security crisis on the China border. Adding to the perfect storm, the virus has devastated an economy that was already in bad shape. Gross domestic product shrank by almost a quarter in the three months that ended in June compared with a year earlier.

Given that China flagged the seriousness of the Covid situation when it imposed a lockdown on Wuhan and other Hubei cities on Jan 23, it would have been prudent for countries like India to have been more vigilant in safeguarding themselves. While it began surveillance in January, it was not until March 24 that New Delhi imposed a national lockdown. When it did so, it appeared to have acted in haste. Millions of migrant workers were suddenly out of work and stranded in the cities, desperately seeking a way to get home to their villages hundreds of miles away. Faced with an economic catastrophe, India is now going the other way and steadily easing the lockdown.

Perhaps it has no choice. Not wanting outside help - and given the circumstances, the capacity of other nations to step in with aid is in doubt - this is a situation it now has to face alone. It is unclear, given the state of the health system and the absence of a credible vaccine, whether some form of herd immunity can protect the population. A study by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research suggests that 75 per cent of Mumbai slum dwellers will carry antibodies by December. Russia, meanwhile, is in talks with New Delhi for co-production of its Sputnik V vaccine. That at least provides some hope for it on the horizon.