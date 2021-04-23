India's deadly second wave of Covid-19

The devastating second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across India presents its government with its most acute health crisis since independence in 1947. Driven by a more virulent mutant of the coronavirus, infections have been rising exponentially since March and have crossed 300,000 per day, more than three times the peak recorded during the first wave last September. The country's health infrastructure is overwhelmed, with critical shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators and therapeutic drugs. Many cities, including the capital New Delhi and the financial hub Mumbai, have been forced to impose lockdowns.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that these alarming outcomes are the result of a lack of preparedness and forward planning - and also mixed messaging from political leaders. After the first wave of Covid-19 subsided in January, the Indian authorities did not anticipate, as many medical professionals had warned, that it would be followed by another, as many other countries had experienced. And so, public places were re-opened, temporary medical facilities built during the first phase dismantled and preventive measures relaxed. While politicians urged people to wear masks and practise social distancing, they permitted multiple super-spreader events, including mass election rallies and religious festivals such as the Kumbh Mela which attracted pilgrims by the millions, at all of which health precautions were largely ignored. There was also a lack of coordination between the central and state governments. The centralised purchasing of vaccines - which was relaxed only this week - slowed the vaccination drive. So far, less than 10 per cent of India's population has had even a single dose. Although India is the world's largest vaccine producer and is ramping up vaccine production and even increasing imports, it will be hard put to inoculate sufficient numbers of its people to achieve herd immunity by the end of this year.