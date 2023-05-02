India eyes population dividend

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs said on April 24 that India was the most populous of UN member-nations, with a population of 1.428 billion people as opposed to 1.426 billion in China. While the figures are based on projections, since no proper census has been conducted by New Delhi since the one published in 2011, it is nevertheless of significance; the last time the population of India exceeded that of China was three centuries ago when people under the Mughal Empire possibly outnumbered those in Qing China.

Thinking on population has shifted dramatically since the end of World War II, when hunger was widespread in the world and large populations were considered a bane. India put in place active population-control programmes five years after Independence in 1947. China followed with an often-harsh one-child policy. India’s approach was more persuasive but at one period, 1975 to 1977, during the late Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Rule, compulsory sterilisation of men with multiple children was enforced in some northern provinces. This unpopular move caused Mrs Gandhi’s rout in the 1977 election.