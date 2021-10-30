Inclusive and affordable public housing

The announcement, that future Housing Board flats built in prime, central locations will be subjected to a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and that additional subsidies will be clawed back by the Government upon their resale, is a move to ensure that public housing does not subsidise the pursuit of private profit. Public housing policy has always aimed to give Singaporeans a stake in the country through the most tangible of means: the provision of subsidised public housing. Allowing a resale market to function within those parameters allows people to enhance the value of their assets, thus deepening their national stake. However, the public funds that are used to subsidise HDB flats should not become an avenue for windfall gains made from the sale of units for some. That has been the case with the "lottery effect" phenomenon, where a record number of HDB flats changed hands for at least $1 million this year. In the first nine months of this year, 174 million-dollar HDB flats changed hands, compared with 82 for the whole of last year.

Not surprisingly, such prices created a degree of angst among some Singaporeans, who have been concerned about home affordability in the long run. Although the HDB resale market generally is buoyant, it is important that million-dollar resale HDB flats do not move from being an outlier trend to become a standards setter of pricing on the public housing landscape. The new prime location public housing (PLH) model is therefore aimed at keeping prime HDB flats affordable and inclusive. The MOP and other restrictions seek to ensure fairness in the way in which residents enjoy subsidies, whether they live in prime areas or not. The PLH model also emphasises the owner-occupation intent of public housing and should deter speculative demand, which potentially can defeat the social purpose of subsidised public housing. Although the retail market allows owners to monetise their assets, that market cannot be the chief objective of public housing. The HDB's objective remains its social obligation to Singaporeans, regardless of their societal standing, to provide affordable homes for families. The private property market, which is not subsidised with public funds, exists to cater to higher-end demands. HDB housing has a distinct purpose.