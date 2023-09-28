Improving lives amid new challenges

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s speech at the Economic Society of Singapore annual dinner on Tuesday provides the outline of a plan to deal with the issues of inequality and mobility in more challenging times. Identifying the crucial areas in need of greater government intervention, he focused on the need to advance the well-being of the broad middle while uplifting the lower-income and sustaining social mobility, especially for the disadvantaged.

Improving the well-being of the broad middle would involve helping people secure jobs with good salaries so that their real incomes and standard of living rise over time. As for uplifting those in the lower-income segments, one segment that deserves special attention is Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates, and the growing wage gap between them and those from polytechnics and universities. Helping ITE graduates upgrade their skills would help to reduce the gap, as would redesigning jobs, raising productivity and creating better pathways of progression, industry by industry.