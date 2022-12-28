Implications of lower transport ridership

Data shows that the number of commuters who exited MRT stations in the Central Business District (CBD) during weekday morning peak hours from January to October was only about half that of pre-Covid-19 levels. The figures make for interesting reading. Such data could well have wide-ranging implications for Singapore’s transport policy and its planners. It is possible that numbers were lower because the major easing of Covid-19 curbs took place midway during the period, in April. The easing removed limits on social gatherings and the number of workers permitted at workplaces.

However, other indicators from the Land Transport Authority’s ticketing data also demonstrated a drop in ridership, albeit on a smaller scale. For example, ridership on weekday morning peak periods for the same 10 months was around 77.8 per cent of the 1.57 million trips made during the same period three years ago. Another measure, whole-day ridership across the week, including weekends, between January and October was at 81.5 per cent of pre-pandemic daily ridership. That said, travel on public transport between regions outside the CBD was higher versus travel into the CBD, compared with before the pandemic.