Ignoring travel advisories will be costly

Travel advisories here have been given teeth by the latest announcement that Singapore residents or long-term pass holders who insist on leaving the country, in spite of advice not to do so, will have to pay full hospital charges if they are admitted for coronavirus-related treatment when they return. Charging them unsubsidised rates for their inpatient stay at public hospitals, if they are admitted for suspected Covid-19 and have the onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning, sends out the message that their action not only puts the health of other Singaporeans and residents at risk, but will prove costly - to themselves. There are other penalties as well for Singapore residents and work pass holders and their dependants.

Those who still insist on travelling in the midst of this outbreak - whose international spread has been clear for weeks - and in defiance of calibrated advisories, need to take a long and hard look at their actions. The recent surge in imported cases of Covid-19, in spite of Singapore's attempts to secure its borders, speaks of a chink in the anti-viral armour that had to be sealed effectively. Deterrent moves were required urgently.

Travelling Singaporeans are not alone in treating advisories dismissively. Australian officials had to close Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach after thousands flocked there in defiance of social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Britain's strict new curbs on everyday life followed the astonishing sight of crowded beaches and parks and bustling markets. The culture of denial apparent in those situations sat ill with the approaching reality of a disease that could be but a few metres away.

Singapore is a small country. In normal times, globalisation expands its geographic and economic space. In these times, Singapore residents owe it to themselves to restrict their movements so that they and others do not suffer.